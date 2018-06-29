Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila thanks Al Qadsia after joining Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has expressed gratitude to Kuwaiti club Al Qadsia after making a switch to Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

The 25-year-old sealed the move on Thursday afternoon after passing a stingent medical test in the capital Belgrade.

The centre-back signed a season-long loan deal from Kuwaiti side Al Qadisiya in the deal brokered Ghanaian British agent Ibrahim Sana.

He posted on Twitter,"Tank u all for everything Al Qadsia managements,the staffs,the Players Nd all the great fans..TeamQadsia."

Red Star will have the first option of buying the player on a permanent contract if he impresses in his first season with the former European champions.

The defender arrived in Belgrade on Tuesday complete his most sought-after move as he seals his dream move of playing in Europe, Ghana's leading football news outfit can report.

Sumaila travelled from his Kuwaiti club on Monday night, arriving in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Tuesday morning to hold talks, before sealing the move.

The defender is being chased by the ambitious Serbian side as replacement for his compatriot centre-back Abraham Frimpong who left the club last week to join Hungarian giants Ferencvaros.

