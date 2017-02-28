Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila voted Qatar Stars League player of the week

Following his magnificent performance during the week, Al Gharafa defender Rashid Sumaila has been voted player of the week on the Qatar Stars League.

The Ghana defender whose performance in the week saw him score a goal and win man of the match was unchallenged in the quest to be voted the player of the week.

Sumaila scored Al Gharafa's equalising goal in a derby against Al Rayyan inspiring them to come from a goal down to win the game 2-1.

This will be the third time he is winning the title since joining the Leopards from Al Qadsia after he win it twice in the first round.

The Ghanaian has been the pivot for the Leopards since joining, lifting them from last but one from the bottom to 5th on the table.

The former Sundowns defender has been an inspirational figure for the Qatari giants emerging the player of the first round for the team despite not missing five matches at the beginning of the league.

Sumaila who has won major trophies with all his previous clubs including Asante Kotoko, Sundowns and Al Qadsia is expected to inspire his side to at least second on the table despite joining the club late.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

