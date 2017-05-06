Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom helps Bulgarian side Vereya secure Europa League qualification spot

Published on: 06 May 2017
Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom helped his Vereya side to secure a spot in next seasons Europa League qualification stage.

The Ghanaian joined the Bulgarian side three months ago and has been a key figure in the teams set up.

The former Basle defender has played in all the league games and was up for the club's player of the month award.

His performance against Botev Plovdiv where his side secured a priceless 3-1 victory is rated as one of the best performance of the season for the Ghanaian.

Inkoom is expected to however leave the club after attracting interest across bigger teams in Europe.

 

