Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey opens up on childhood World Cup memory

Black Stars defender Tariq Lamptey has revealed keenly following the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Lamptey, a 9-year-old at that time, watched the World Cup with his family as the Black Stars made history by reaching the quarter-final of the tournament.

The Brighton and Hove Albion star is expected to make Ghana's squad for the Mundial in Qatar next month.

"The one that stands out was South Africa 2010. I was nine years old. Ghana got to the quarterfinals. The vibe was amazing. I watched at home with my family. Everyone was crowded around the TV, waiting for kickoff. We were all so full of raw emotion," he told GQ.

Lamptey represented England at youth levels and was recently part of the Three Lions U21 team, until he decided to switch nationalities in June this year.

He made his Black Stars debut against Brazil last month.