Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey reacts after scoring his first goal of the season

Tariq Lamptey has expressed excitement after netting his first goal of the season for Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Ghana international scored as Brighton eliminated Arsenal from the EFL Cup with a 3-1 victory at the Emirates.

"What a night, great performance from the boys. Good to get a goal as well. Thank you for the support hope you all got home safe," he wrote on Twitter.

English-born Ghanaian Eddie Nketiah broke the deadlock after 20 minutes before Danny Welbeck levelled from the spot seven minutes Later.

Kaoru Mitoma gave the Seagulls the lead after the break before Lamptey put the icing on the cake with a brilliant finish.

The versatile wing-back is expected to make Ghana's squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana coach Otto Addo will name his team for the tournament on Monday before the Black Stars leave for Doha on Tuesday.