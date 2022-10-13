Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey reveals how street football shaped his game

Ghana right-back Tariq Lamptey has revealed how playing street football with his family influenced his style of play.

The Brighton and Hove Albion defender is not the most physical player but his aggressiveness and agility makes him one of the best right-backs in the English Premier League.

According Lamptey, he used to play with his father and siblings on the streets of London before he got the chance to join Chelsea.

“I grew up playing street football with my brothers and my dad. Then I went into the Chelsea Academy, where I learned the technical side of the game," Lamptey told GQ Sports.

"Both helped me develop. I’m a tenacious player, pacey and hardworking. I’m not showy. I like to keep my head down and let my feet do the talking," he added.

Lamptey, who represented England at youth levels decided to play for Ghana in June, before making his debut for the Black Stars against Brazil.

He is expected to make Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.