Ghana demonstrate AFCON consistency with sixth straight quarter-final appearance

Ghana showed that they are among the real top guns in African football when they reached their sixth consecutive quarter-final at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday night.

The Black Stars laboured to beat Mali 1-0 to steer in Port Gentil in their second Group D clash to steer the West Africans to the last eight of the tournament being held in Gabon

A solitary Asamoah Gyan goal was enough for Ghana to see off Mali 1-0 and book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Black Stars captain handed his side the lead in the 21st minute when he headed home a Jordan Ayew cross and 2015's losing finalists successfully held on for the remainder.

Avram Grant's men had every reason to be confident heading into the encounter as the only team to have reached the semi-finals in each of the last five AFCON tournaments, having also won their Group D opener against Uganda 1-0.

Ghana top the group on six points followed by Egypt on four points after they defeated Uganda 1-0 with a late goal in the group.

