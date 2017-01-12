Ghana draw Ethiopia, Sierra Leone and Kenya for 2019 AFCON qualifiers

Ghana have drawn Ethiopia, Sierra Leone and Kenya in the qualifiers to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars, who are preparing for the start of this year's tournament in Gabon, must fight for a qualification slot in Group F.

None of Ghana's opponents qualified for the 2016 tournament which starts on Saturday.

The qualifiers will start in June this year and end in November 2018.

Unlike the qualifiers of the 31st edition of Total Africa Cup of Nations, all matches of the host

team will count leading us to the 3 following scenarios:

- If the host team is the winner of the group, the runner-up will automatically qualify to the final tournament. No other team will be eligible to qualify from this group.

- If the host team is the runner-up of the group, only the winner of the group will qualify to the final tournament.

- If the host team is either in 3rd or 4th place, the winner of the group qualifies to the final tournament and the runner-up will be eligible to qualify as one of the best runners-up.

The winners of each group will join the host country in the final tournament as well as the best 3 runner-ups in all 12 Groups.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)