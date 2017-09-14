Ghana dropped out of the FIFA top fifty rankings to now occupy the 52nd place on Thursday despite the successes of the Black Stars in the two matches played within the month considered by the world governing.

The Black Stars were triumphant in their last two World Cup qualifying matches against Congo in Kumasi and Brazzaville but that has not paid off in the latest Fifa rankings announced on Thursday.

The Black Stars got four points out of the possible six yet they have dropped to their lowest ranking in recent times despite drawing in Kumasi and winning massively in Brazzaville.

Ghana are now 8th in Africa behind some of the in-form sides from Africa.

Super Eagles have fallen six spots and are now ranked 44th in the global ranking after losing 1-0 to Benin Republic in an African Nations Championship qualifier, a game classed as a 'friendly' by Fifa.

Egypt remain the highest ranked nation on the continent just one place ahead of Tunisia despite dropping five positions after a 1-0 defeat to Uganda in World Cup qualifier.

DR Congo were the team to make way for Carthage Eagles, dropping to 14 places in the global list.

The movers benefited from older results dropping in value in the four-year cycle of matches used for the calculations.

Egypt stay top of the African list‚ with Tunisia now having moved into second place ahead of Senegal.

DR Congo and a resurgent Nigeria round out the top five‚ with Ivory Coast‚ for so long the top team on the continent‚ now in ninth.

Cape Verde’s new FIFA ranking of 67th in the world released on Thursday 14 September placed the country as the biggest movers in the latest placement of men’s football.

The Blue Sharks who were ranked at 114 in previous ranks released in August,moved up 47 places after two victories over South Africa in 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Germany have moved back to the top of the global list‚ followed by Brazil‚ Portugal‚ Argentina and Belgium.

Poland‚ Switzerland‚ France‚ Chile and Colombia round out the top ten.

Central American side Guatemala endured the biggest fall this month‚ dropping 31 places to number 131‚ while the top climbers were Cape Verde thanks to their Bafana double.

Africa’s top ten on September’s Fifa rankings – global ranking in brackets:

1. Egypt (30)

2. Tunisia (31)

3. Senegal (33)

4. DR Congo (42)

5. Nigeria (44)

6. Cameroon (45)

7. Burkina Faso (49)

8. Ghana (52)

9. Ivory Coast (54)

10. Morocco (56)

