Ghana drops FOUR places in FIFA Ranking, Black Stars now 9th in Africa

Ghana has dropped four places in the latest FIFA Ranking leaving the country in the 49th position globally and 9th in Africa as the free tumble for the Black Stars continues.

The decision not to play any international friendly on the last FIFA free date two months ago still looks taking a toll on the ranking for the country.

With no matches played since last month for national teams, the coefficients for the last matches are still being considered which accounts for the Black Stars' drop in the latest ranking released for June 2017 on Thursday.

Ghana, who are currently out of action since they finished fourth at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon in February, will play their next competitive game against Ethiopia this month in their opening clash of the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers. The group also includes Sierra Leone and Kenya.

Africa's leading nation is Egypt and they have dropped one position to 20 in the FIFA global football rankings published on 1 June, after placing 19 last month.

The Pharaohs, who were ranked in the global top ten in 2010 during their golden era after three successive Africa Cup of Nations wins (2006, 2008 and 2010), have changed places with Costa Rica in FIFA's June ranking.

Egypt, who are currently out of action since they strolled to a 3-0 friendly win over Togo in March, will play their next competitive game against Tunisia this June in their opening Group J clash of the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers. The group also includes Niger and Swaziland.

Egypt is still leading the continent in global rankings, ahead of Senegal (27), Cameroon (32), Nigeria (38) and Democratic Republic of the Congo (39).

They have also kept their lead among Arab countries, above Tunisia (41), Algeria (53), Saudi Arabia (53) and Morocco (56).

Brazil kept their place in the lead of the global ranking after changing places with Argentina in April.

New Zealand were the best mover this month, jumping 17 positions to rank 95th, while Mauritania made the worst move, dropping 13 places to 104th.

FIFA world rankings (May position in parentheses)

1. Brazil (1)

2. Argentina (2)

3. Germany (3)

4. Chile (4)

5. Colombia (5)

6. France (6)

7. Belgium (7)

8. Portugal (8)

9. Switzerland (9)

10. Spain (10)

Top 10 African teams:

20. Egypt (19)

27. Senegal (30)

32. Cameroon (33)

38. Nigeria (40)

39. DR Congo (41)

41. Tunisia (42)

41. Burkina Faso (35)

47. Ivory Coast (48)

49. Ghana (45)

53. Algeria (54)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)