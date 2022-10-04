Ghana drops in FIFA World Cup power rankings, placed 22nd out of 32 teams

The new FIFA World Cup power rankings places Ghana 22nd out of 32 teams ahead of the Mundial next month.

The rankings produced by CBS Soccer, sees Ghana dropping six places down since it was first released in June.

Ghana's defeat to Brazil and the narrow win against Nicaragua puts the Black Stars in tier three, a pot for teams that have a 50/50 chance progressing to the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Brazil and Argentina are in tier 1, the two teams likely to win the tournament in Qatar.

The tier two has countries labelled as possible contenders. In a ranking from 3rd to 10th, sees Spain, Netherlands, France, Denmark, Uruguay, Germany, England and Croatia.

The tier three which has only three teams, have been identified as nations expected to make it out of their group. Senegal, Belgium and Portugal are the teams in tier three.

Tier four, the countries in the mix, where Ghana's finds itself also has, Serbia, Japan, Switzerland, Morocco, Ecuador, South Korea, Mexico, Wales, Ghana, Iran, USA, Poland and Tunisia.

The final lot is the group with nations expected not to make it past the group stage and it includes Australia, Canada, Cameroon, Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.