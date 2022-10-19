Ghana duo Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew feature in Crystal Palace comeback win against Wolves

Ghana duo Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew made a appearance for Crystal Palace when they beat Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Eagles came from behind to record their third of the 2022-23 season with a 2-1 scoreline at the Selhurst Park.

Schlupp was handed a start by manager Patrick Vieira in midfielder and he produced quality performance as he lasted the entire duration of the match.

Ayew was introduced in the game in the 80th minute when he replaced French midfielder Michael Olise.

Wolves were first to struck in the match when Spanish winger Adama Traore put them ahead after 31 minutes with a header inside the box.

England-born Nigerian midfielder Eberechi Eze got Palace on level just a minute after the break with Olise setting him up.

Cote d'Ivoire international Wilfried Zaha scored the match winner to claim the maximum points for the Eagles in the 70th minute.

Schlupp has featured in every game in the Premiership this season after 10 rounds with Ayew also making appearances in the 10 games.