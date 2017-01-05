Ghana Elizabeth Addo misses out on 2016 CAF Women’s Player of the Year Award

Ghana ace Elizabeth Addo lost the race to win the 2016 CAF Women’s Player of the Year Award after Nigeria and Arsenal star Asisat Oshoala won the prestigious prize.

Asisat was handed the award at the 2016 Glo CAF Awards in Abuja as she defeated Cameroon's Gabrielle ONGUENE and Addo to win the prize.

Her standout moments for the year were the outstanding performance at the 2016 Women's AFCON which she led the Super Falcons to win.

Addo also played an influential role for Ghana but could not be crowned the best on the night.

