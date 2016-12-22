Ghana end year in 53rd position and ninth in Africa as FIFA releases December rankings

Ghana ended 2016 as the 53rd best national team in the world and ninth in Africa in FIFA’s last ranking for the year.

The Black Stars remained unchanged on the table after only 15 men’s international ‘A’ games played since the release of the last ranking.

Ghana are down eight places in the world ranking to 53rd position and went down four places to ninth in the Africa last month.

This was after they lost 2-0 to the Pharaohs at the Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina take the ‘Team of the Year’ title from Belgium, who they overtook at the summit in April this year, and where they have stayed for the subsequent eight editions of the Ranking.

In all, La Albiceleste won ten of their 15 games in 2016, losing three and drawing twice.

FIFA world rankings (November position in parentheses):

Argentina (1)

Brazil (2)

Germany (3)

Chile (4)

Belgium (5)

Colombia (6)

France (7)

Portugal (8)

Uruguay (9)

Spain (10)

Top 10 African teams:

Senegal (33)

Ivory Coast (34)

Tunisia (34)

Egypt (36)

Algeria (38)

DR Congo (48)

Burkina Faso (50)

Nigeria (50)

Ghana (53)

Morocco (57)

