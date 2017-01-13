Ghana ends 10-day training camp in Dubai with no injury concerns

Ghana have ended their 10-day training camp in Dubai with a clean bill of health ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Black Stars were due to travel to Libreville on Friday but that trip has been canceled due to bad weather conditions.

The team held their last prayer session on Friday morning as they awaits clearance from aviation authorities to fly to the Gabonese capital.

The Black Stars have been camping since 02 January in the United Arab Emirates.

The Ghanaians are housed in group D where they will play old foes Uganda, Mali and Egypt.

