Ghana FA absorbs half the cost officiating fees for Division One League clubs

The Ghana Football Association has announced will defray part of the officiating fees for Division One League clubs this season.

This decision was reached after an Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday.

A Ghana FA statement read: ''Following a petition by Division One Clubs, the Executive Committee has decided to offer financial support to the clubs by paying half of the cost for their participation in this year’s league. After critical evaluation the GFA will bear half of the cost of the match officiating fee with the clubs paying the rest.''

