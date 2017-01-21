Ghana FA bigwig Abu Alhassan feels playing Anderlecht star Acheampong in place of injured Baba Rahman is dangerous

Ghana Football Association bigwig Jones Abu Alhassan has cautioned Black Stars head coach Avram Grant about playing Anderlecht wing-back Frank Acheampong as a substitute for the injured Baba Rahman in the clash against Mali in Saturday's Group D clash.

Acheampong is expected to fill the big boots of the Schalke 04 man after he left the tournament with a knee injury in the Black Stars' 1-0 win over Uganda on Tuesday.

The Anderlecht wing-back was introduced as a replacement for the Chelsea star during the clash and it is widely expected he will hold down the place.

However Ghana FA bigwig and member of the Black Stars Management Committee Jones Abu Alhassan has cautioned the decision could be dangerous against the Eagles of Mali.

"Speaking for myself I do not think personally Acheampong is the best option for Baba Rahman for left back because Andy Yiadom who plays for Barnsley is the best option. Frank is not defensive minded and alternatively Harrison Afful could be shifted to save the situation and Yiadom takes over the right back role," he told Accra-based Starr FM.

Ghana, silver medalists from the 2015 edition, are seeking to join Senegal who have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

