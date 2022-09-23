Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku deserves a second term – Takyi Arhin

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku deserves a second term, and even a third if possible, according to the controversial football administrator Takyi Arhin.

According to Arhin, Okraku, who was elected in 2019, has done an excellent job as Ghana's football manager and should be re-elected in 2023.

"You don’t need to be told. Kurt Okraku should be handed a second term based on his work. If there is even a third term, he should continue, there are no two ways about that.

"He has done an excellent job. Take a look at the coaching courses he’s implemented, the catch-them-young programs he’s set up for aspiring refs, and the partnerships he’s secured. My impression is that Kurt’s administration is doing well," said Arhin on Kessben TV.

Under Okraku, Ghana have returned to the World Cup after missing the 2018 edition in Russia.

The U-20 men's team were crowned champions of Africa in 2021.