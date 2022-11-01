Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku praises Kwesi Nyantakyi for leading Ghana to three World Cup finals

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has praised his predecessor, Kwesi Nyantakyi, for leading the Black Stars to three World Cup finals between 2006 and 2014.

Black Stars made their World Cup debut in 2006 and qualified for two more tournaments before missing the 2018 edition in Russia.

Following the controversial Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary in 2018, Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned, and his replacement Kurt Okraku has led Ghana back to the global tournament.

‘’For those of you who have played at the world cup, who have managed teams at the World Cup, you know what it means to be part of that special group called the World Cup. For those of you who have managed national teams to play at the world cup, you know exactly what it means to manage football at that highest level of football governance’’ he said.

‘’In saying this, let me say ayekoo to the former President of our Football Association, President Kwesi Nyantakyi. He qualified Ghana for the World Cup on three occasions, 2006, 2010 and 2014. Let’s give it to him and everybody who worked with him in those years Ghana was represented on the world stage again, Ayekoo’’ President Simeon-Okraku added.

Ghana aim to make a huge impression at the World Cup in Qatar after failing to make it out of the Group in Brazil in 2014.

Black Stars are paired with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H. Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay.