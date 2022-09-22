Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku talks tough ahead of Brazil friendly

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku has declared that the Black Stars "fear no foe" ahead of the match against Brazil on Friday.

The five-time world champions are favourites to win the friendly encounter in Le Havre, as the two teams continue preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil's attack will be led by Neymar with support from Vinicius Jr., Richarlison, and Raphinha, while Casemiro, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, and Allison are also expected to start.

Okraku, on the other hand, has complete faith in the Black Stars, who have been strengthened by the inclusion of Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, and Mohammed Salisu.

“We are the Brazilians of Africa and we are playing against the Brazilians of South America. So not at all. We fear no foe. We will be up to the battle tomorrow,” Okraku told 3Sports.

According to Okraku, although the outcome of the friendly will be irrelevant, he expects the Black Stars to push and try to win the contest.

”There is a reason why we are engaged in these two games and it’s important that we meet the expectations of the technical teams as far as these two games are concerned.

“I’m not thinking too much about the result. It will be nice if the boys put up a good team performance and cap it with a victory,” Kurt Okraku added.

After Brazil, Ghana will travel to Spain to play Nicaragua on September 27.