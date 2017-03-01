Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi commiserates with family of late legendary coach Sam Arday

Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi commiserated with the family of late legendary coach Sam Arday over his passing.

The celebrated trainer and technical director of West African Football Academy died last month after a short illness.

The Ghanaian FA supremo visited the family house of the deceased coach and mourned with them in Accra on Wednesday.

@ghanafaofficial Prez Kwesi Nyantakyi visited family of the late ex #Ghana coach Sam Arday today to commiserate with them on his passing. pic.twitter.com/lEnDjEAUzL — Ghana FA 🇬🇭 (@ghanafaofficial) March 1, 2017

The multi-system man was the first black man to win a olympic medal in football when he led Ghana's U23 team to pick bronze at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

He won the 1995 FIFA U17 World Cup winner in Ecuador.

In the Ghana, he handled giants Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Okwahu United.

