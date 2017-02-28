Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi heads six-member committee to search for the new Black Stars coach

Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi will head a six-member committee to appoint a new Black Stars coach.

The decision was arrived at on Tuesday after an Executive Committee meeting at the FA secretariat.

Ex.Co members George Afriyie and Opoku Nti; Ghana FA Technical Director Oti Akenteng and a representative from the Sports Ministry will join Nyantakyi on the committee.

Alex Asante, who is director of international competitions at the Ghana FA, is also a member of the search team.

According to a statement on the Ghana FA official website: ''The GFA secretariat has been tasked to provide the committee with its terms of reference and deadlines by the end of this week.''

The Black Stars coaching position has become vacant after Avram Grant announced he was leaving after returning from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations early this month.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)