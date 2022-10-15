Ghana FA Capo Kurt Okraku re-elected President of WAFU Zone B

Ghana Football Association President Mr. Kurt Okraku has been re-elected as President of West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B on Saturday morning.

The Liverpool trained football administrator retained his seat by acclamation during elective congress that took place in Cote d'Ivoire.

The election was part of the agenda at the 15th General Assembly of WAFU Zone B which was held in Abidjan. on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Mr. Okraku went unopposed as there was no one who filed to contest him for the position he has previously held since May 2021 after taking over from Djibrilla Hima Hamidou who stepped down.

Mr. Okraku gets another four-year term to serve the West African sub-regional body with his rich expertise.