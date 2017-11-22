Ghana FA celebrates legend Asamoah Gyan, who turns 32 today

The Ghana Football Association has been lavishing praises on iconic talisman Asamoah Gyan, who turns 32 today.

The FA has been eulogizing the extra-ordinary achievement of the Black Stars captain.

Gyan, who burst onto the scene at a tender age of 17, has not looked back since 2003.

The former Sunderland hitman scored his country's first ever goal at the World Cup in 2006 in Germany.

He also scored the fastest goal at the same mundial.

Gyan holds the country's most goals at the Africa Cup of Nations with eight and crowned the BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2010.

He emerged the AFC Champions League Top Scorer and Best Foreign payers in 2014 among a list of endless personal achievements.

By Patrick Akoto

