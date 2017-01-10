Ghana FA Chief George Afriyie happy players are competing for positions in Black Stars

Vice President of the Ghana FA and Management Committee Chairman of the Black Stars George Afriyie says he is happy there is healthy competition for positions in the team ahead of the 2017 Afcon.

The Black Stars who are billed to play their first pre-tournament friendly this afternoon are seriously preparing for the Africa soccer fiesta in a residential camp in Dubai and Afriyie says he is convinced the competition in the team for positions will ensure the players give their best for the country.

"Training has been going on very well. The players are responding very well and this has generated intense competition among the players for positions. And that is healthy for every team," he said in an interview.

"Everyone is hoping to catch the eye of the coach and that has generated a fierce competition and undoubtedly, this is a clear sign of determination and focus of the team," he added.

The Bkack Stars will take on Uzbekistan giants FC Bunyodkor this afternoon as they intensify their preparation towards their target of conquering Africa.

