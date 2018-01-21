Ghana FA chief Kofi Manu reveals failed attempt by Anas Armeyaw Anas to implicate him

Outspoken Vice Chairman of the Player Status Committee of the Ghana FA Kofi Manu has revealed that world acclaimed investigative journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas has attempted to bribe him on two occasions but he was 'smart’.

Kofi Manu who is also the CEO of Division One League side Techiman City FC said the attempt by Anas’ team to use bribery as a bait to lure people and shame them isn’t professional.

According to Kofi Manu, the Tiger Eye investigating team used a member of the football fraternity to perpetrate their acts.

Speaking on Happy FM’s Kofi Manu bemoaned the ill tactics being used by the renowned investigative journalist and his team but revealed that those of them who have been targeted are well aware of the plot and have become extremely cautious in dealing with people.

“There is this grave attempt by some football people to disgrace FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi and those around him.

“Anas and his people have attempted to set me up twice but on both occasions, they failed. I was offered a bribe of GHc 3,000 and another which was over GHc 20,000 to approve the floating status of some players but I rejected both.

Hearts of Oak’s former operations guy called Acquah was one of those who was used to offer the money to me.” Kofi Manu revealed on Happy FM.

“Some of us have been targeted but we are too smart to fall for their bait. In fact the mode of operation being used by Anas and his crew is so wrong and he is a disgrace.

“They are always offering money to people to do things while videoing them. Why don’t they show their faces too or show where monies are not received or are returned? It’s time we wake up and make him know that what he is doing is wrong.” Kofi Manu added.

