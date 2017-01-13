Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi to face fresh FIFA election against tough opponents in March

Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi is set for another FIFA Council elections in March against tough opponents with the threat of a dominant Francophone bloc looming large.

The Ghanaian FA leader who swept onto the powerful council in September last year, must fend off competition from Leodegar Tenga (Tanzania) and

Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia) from the English-speaking bloc.

Tarek Bouchamaoui (Tunisia) representing the Arabic, Portuguese and Spanish grouping is also in the race as well as the dominant French-speaking bloc comprising Constant Omari Selemani (DR Congo) and Augustin Sidy Diallo (Cote d’Ivoire)

Nyantakyi narrowly beat Ahmad of Madagascar to win the seat alongside CAF’s vice president Almamy Kabele Camara of Guinea for a six-months period.

However, the six men will compete to serve on the world football's powerful cabinet for a four-year mandate.

The approval of the candidate is subject to the passing of an integrity test by FIFA.

By Patrick Akoto

