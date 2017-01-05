Ghana FA chief Nyantakyi launches scathing 'good riddance' attack on out-going minister Nii Lante

Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi has launched an astonishing attack on the out-going sports minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye describing his exit as 'good riddance', insisting his reign plunged football 'took a deep dive into the ocean'.

Nyantakyi, in an uncharacteristic attack, boldly said the exit of Vanderpuye is a good thing for the country revealing his continued stay in office could have diminished Ghana's national teams under his watch.

According to Nyantakyi, all the national teams in Ghana including the Black Stars and other national teams would have lost their shine under through Vanderpuye's bad leadership.

“Maybe it is good that he will not be the minister after the January 7, else the Black Stars and all the national teams would have lost the spectacle and all the shine that we all know about them,” Mr. Nyantakyi said.

Vanderpuije, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo constituency ceases to be the Sports Minister from Sunday after the President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo is sworn-in as President.

Nyantakyi and Hon. Vanderpuije have clashed on several occasions since the appointment of the latter as the Sports Minister by President Mahama.

Meanwhile, Nyantakhyi has also denied claims that his outfit has presented a 5 million dollar budget for the African Cup of Nations to the Sports Ministry.

