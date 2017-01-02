Ghana FA clears West Ham to use striker Andre Ayew for Manchester United clash today

West Ham United will have their Ghanaian striker Andre Ayew available for the Hammers' big game against Manchester United on Monday after being cleared by the Ghana Football Association.

Ayew, who is part of Ghana's squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations, was expected to have been released by the Hammers to join up with the Black Stars on Sunday.

According to FIFA laws, West Ham should have released the player 14 days to the start of the tournament in Gabon which fell on New Year’s Day.

Coach Slaven Bilic is desperate to use the fit-again striker for home match against Manchester United later today.

Facing difficulties in their attack, the Hammers wrote to the Ghana Football Association last week pleading to delay the arrival of Ayew to the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations camp.

Ghana football authorities have looked favorably at the request of the English side and will allow Ayew to play the match on Monday night.

The Hammers are desperately short of goals and the return of Andy Carroll from injury and the ever increasing fitness levels of Ayew have helped stage a recent revival.

Bilic's side have fought themselves out of the relegation zone as they grabbed 10 points from the last 15 including three consecutive wins.

Ayew scored his first West Ham goal in the 4-1 rout of his former side Swansea City last time out and played in the defeat to Leicester City on New Year's Eve.

Ayew has divided opinion among West Ham fans since his arrival.

His club record £20.5 million price tag raised eyebrows throughout football and he then suffered a long-term thigh injury just 30 minutes into his debut which ruled him out for four months.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)