Ghana FA confirms crocked captain Asamoah Gyan has left for Libreville for MRI

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has travelled to Libreville to undergo tests to determine the extent of the injury he suffered at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

The MRI scan will determine if the iconic skipper would be available for the Black Stars in Sunday's clash with DR Congo in the quarter-finals of the tournament in Gabon.

A statement on the Ghana FA Twitter confirmed the Al Ahli striker had left camp to the Gabonese capital.

#Ghana captain @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 travels to Libreville for tests over the injury he suffered in yesterday's #afcon2017 match against Egypt. pic.twitter.com/ksedE4iAym — Ghana FA 🇬🇭 (@ghanafaofficial) January 26, 2017

Gyan is one match away from a 100th international cap and also a goal shy of 50 goals.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)