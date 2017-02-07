Ghana FA confirms search for new coach has began

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed it has began search to find a successor to Avram Grant who has mutually left his role as head coach.

Grant held a meeting with the Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi in Accra on Tuesday after which the GFA released a statement confirming the departure of the ex-Chelsea manager.

With 2019 AFCON qualifiers and 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers looming, the GFA must work quickly to find a replacement for Grant.

Former France international Wily Sagnol is the latest to be linked to the job.

However French manager Herve Renard who has double AFCON success with Zambia and the Ivory Coast and Serbian Micho are strongly leading the race to replace the former West Ham United boss.

