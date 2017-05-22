Ghana FA congratulate John Boye for Turkish Premier League promotion with Sivasspor

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sent a congratulatory message to John Boye for winning the Turkish Lig 2 title with Sivasspor.

The Reds and Whites clinched the Turkish Lig 2 title on the final day of the season after they defeated Yeni Malatyaspor 4-0 on Sunday.

The Ghana Football Association has congratulated the Ghanaian international for helping his side qualify back to the Turkish elite Division.

“Congratulations to Ghana defender John Boye for winning the Turkish second tier title with @SivassporKulubu,” the FA tweeted.

Sivasspor suffered demotion last season after finishing bottom of the Turkish Premier League.

Boye, 30, was an integral member of the team scoring three league goals in their quest to earn promotion.