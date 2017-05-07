Ghana FA congratulates Christian Atsu for Championship title success with Newcastle

The Ghana Football Association has congratulated international winger Christian Atsu for his Championship title success with Newcastle United.

Atsu's side were crowned champions of the second-tier league on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Barnsley at home after then leaders Brighton drew 1-1 with Aston Villa.

The Ghana international played a key part of Newcastle United title success and Premier League promotion after scoring five goals in 32 league matches.

He is on loan from Chelsea but the 25-year-old is expected to remain with the club on a permanent basis.

A statement on the Ghana FA official Twitter handle read: ''Congratulations to #Ghana winger Christian Atsu for winning with @SkyBetChamp with English side @NUFC . Well deserved!!!!''

