Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana FA congratulates Christian Atsu for Championship title success with Newcastle

Published on: 07 May 2017
Britain Soccer Football - Newcastle United v Barnsley - Sky Bet Championship - St James' Park - 7/5/17 Newcastle celebrate winning the league with the trophy Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

The Ghana Football Association has congratulated international winger Christian Atsu for his Championship title success with Newcastle United. 

Atsu's side were crowned champions of the second-tier league on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Barnsley at home after then leaders Brighton drew 1-1 with Aston Villa.

The Ghana international played a key part of Newcastle United title success and Premier League promotion after scoring five goals in 32 league matches.

He is on loan from Chelsea but the 25-year-old is expected to remain with the club on a permanent basis.

A statement on the Ghana FA official Twitter handle read: ''Congratulations to #Ghana winger Christian Atsu for winning with @SkyBetChamp with English side @NUFC . Well deserved!!!!''

 

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • WP Hango - Namibia says:
    May 07, 2017 03:12 pm
    Congrats bro, you helped us to win this title hope they sign you in the summer

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations