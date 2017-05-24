Ghana FA Cup draw set for May 31
Ghana's FA Cup draw for round of 16 takes place on May 31 at the plush M Plaza Hotel in Accra.
The draw will see nine Premier League teams and seven second-tier leagues been paired.
Record holders Hearts of Oak and rivals Asante Kotoko, defending champions Bechem United as well as two-time champions Medeama will find their next opponents next week.
Teams for the draw on Wednesday:
PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS
1. Liberty Professionals FC - Dansoman
2. Accra Hearts of Oak SC - Accra
3. WAFA SC - Sogakope
4. Elmina Sharks FC - Elmina
5. Medeama SC - Tarkwa
6. Asante Kotoko SC - Kumasi
7. Wa All Stars FC - Wa
8. Berekum Chelsea FC - Berekum
9. Bechem United FC - Bechem
GN BANK DIVISION ONE LEAGUE CLUBS
10. FC Samartex 1996 - Samreboi
11. Wassaman United FC - Tarkwa
12. Amidaus Professionals FC - Tema
13. Danbort FC - Nungua, Accra
14. Steadfast FC - Tamale
15. Nea Salamina FC - Dormaa
16. Accra Young Wise FC - Zaytuna Park, Kasoa
By Patrick Akoto