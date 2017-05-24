Ghana FA Cup draw set for May 31

Ghana's FA Cup draw for round of 16 takes place on May 31 at the plush M Plaza Hotel in Accra.

The draw will see nine Premier League teams and seven second-tier leagues been paired.

Record holders Hearts of Oak and rivals Asante Kotoko, defending champions Bechem United as well as two-time champions Medeama will find their next opponents next week.

Teams for the draw on Wednesday:

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS

1. Liberty Professionals FC - Dansoman

2. Accra Hearts of Oak SC - Accra

3. WAFA SC - Sogakope

4. Elmina Sharks FC - Elmina

5. Medeama SC - Tarkwa

6. Asante Kotoko SC - Kumasi

7. Wa All Stars FC - Wa

8. Berekum Chelsea FC - Berekum

9. Bechem United FC - Bechem

GN BANK DIVISION ONE LEAGUE CLUBS

10. FC Samartex 1996 - Samreboi

11. Wassaman United FC - Tarkwa

12. Amidaus Professionals FC - Tema

13. Danbort FC - Nungua, Accra

14. Steadfast FC - Tamale

15. Nea Salamina FC - Dormaa

16. Accra Young Wise FC - Zaytuna Park, Kasoa

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)