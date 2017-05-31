Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana FA Cup draw set for today

Published on: 31 May 2017

Ghana's FA Cup draw for round of 16 takes place today at the plush M Plaza Hotel in Accra.

The draw will see nine Premier League teams and seven second-tier leagues been paired.

Record holders Hearts of Oak and rivals Asante Kotoko, defending champions Bechem United as well as two-time champions Medeama will find their next opponents next week.

Teams for the draw on Wednesday:

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS                                                                   

1.        Liberty Professionals FC         - Dansoman

2.        Accra Hearts of Oak SC          - Accra

3.        WAFA SC                               - Sogakope

4.        Elmina Sharks FC                    - Elmina

5.        Medeama SC                           - Tarkwa

6.        Asante Kotoko SC                   - Kumasi

7.        Wa All Stars FC                       - Wa

8.        Berekum Chelsea FC               - Berekum

9.        Bechem United FC                  - Bechem

GN BANK DIVISION ONE LEAGUE CLUBS                                                                

10.      FC Samartex 1996                   - Samreboi

11.      Wassaman United FC              - Tarkwa

12.      Amidaus Professionals FC       - Tema

13.      Danbort FC                              - Nungua, Accra

14.      Steadfast FC                             - Tamale

15.      Nea Salamina FC                     - Dormaa

16.      Accra Young Wise FC             - Zaytuna Park, Kasoa

