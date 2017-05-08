Ghana FA delegation celebrates with newly-appointed CAF 1st vice president Kwesi Nyantakyi in Bahrain

The Ghana FA delegation at the CAF Congress in Bahrain were the first to congratulate Kwesi Nyantakyi as CAF 1st vice president.

Vice President George Afriyie, Acting General Secretary Alex Asante and Executive Committee member Frank Nelson were in the Bahrain capital of Manama for CAF's Congress.

New CAF president Dr Ahamd hand-picked Nyantakyi to be second-in-command with Constant Omari as second vice president.

Nyantakyi is a CAF Executive Committee member and a FIFA Council member.

#Ghana FA delegation at @CAF_Online Congress in Bahrain hail Kwesi Nyantakyi (middle) on his appointment as CAF 1st Vice Prez. pic.twitter.com/RS5V7uBTbP — Ghana FA 🇬🇭 (@ghanafaofficial) May 8, 2017

