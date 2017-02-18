Ghana FA delegation visits injured Black Stars defender Baba Rahman in Germany

A high-powered two-man delegation from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has visited injured Black Stars defender Baba Abdul-Rahman in Germany.

The delegation, led by the federation's vice-president George Afriyie, arrived in Gelsenkirchen on Saturday morning to check on the Schalke player's injury recovery.

Rahman, who suffered a knee injury while playing for Ghana at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, received the delegation at his home near Dusseldorf.

Afriyie, who was accompanied by follow Emergency Committee member Kweku Eyiah, also conveyed best wishes message from the Executive Committee of the GFA, Black Stars Management Committee and the entire football fraternity of Ghana.

The delegation was delighted with the progress of Rahman who is recovering after undergoing surgery over the injury he suffered in the game against Uganda.

"We are happy to see that there's been continued improvement since Baba had the surgery," Afriyie told Ghanafa.org.

"Where he is today, with regards to when he suffered the injury, is huge. We have to thank everybody particularly the Schalke medical staff for their care.

"Baba was also grateful for the support he has had from the GFA and we assured him that we will continue to support him to get back on his feet stronger."

The left-back’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations campaign ended prematurely due to the knee injury he sustained during Ghana's opening 1-0 win over Uganda.

He twisted his knee and left the field on a stretcher in the first-half of the Group D clash and he is confident he will return stronger.

"I have some months ahead of me to return to full fitness and I am sure I will get there," Baba told the delegation from the GFA.

"The kind messages and support I have received from the GFA and my Black Stars team-mates have been a great source of strength and energy for me.

"Let me thank the GFA and my team-mates for the support I have received since suffering the injury.

"Ghanaians and many have also used social media to tell me of their prayers and support for me to recover fully. Let me thank all of them for their kind gesture."

The 22-year-old left-back returned to his German club Schalke during the tournament in Gabon to undergo surgery over the bruised meniscus.

