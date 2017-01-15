Ghana FA denies rejecting AFCON training pitch ahead of Group D opener

The Ghana Football Association has fiercely debunked reports that it has rejected the training pitch for the Black Stars at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team arrived in Gabon on Saturday and have checked in at their base in Port Gentil.

Local media reported officials were not impressed with the facility and have turned down the allocated pitch.

But that has been dispelled by the Ghana federation.

''Ghana has not rejected #can2017 training pitch. Team arrived last night & yet to observe the pitch, contrary to a media report,'' a statement on the Ghana FA's official Twitter handle read.

#Ghana has not rejected #can2017 training pitch. Team arrived last night & yet to observe the pitch, contrary to a media report. #AFCON2017 pic.twitter.com/aXNuftCHi8 — Ghana FA (@ghanafaofficial) January 15, 2017

The Black Stars are scheduled to train at 6pm local time.

