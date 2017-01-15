Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana FA denies rejecting AFCON training pitch ahead of Group D opener

Published on: 15 January 2017
Ghana

The Ghana Football Association has fiercely debunked reports that it has rejected the training pitch for the Black Stars at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team arrived in Gabon on Saturday and have checked in at their base in Port Gentil.

Local media reported officials were not impressed with the facility and have turned down the allocated pitch.

But that has been dispelled by the Ghana federation.

''Ghana has not rejected #can2017 training pitch. Team arrived last night & yet to observe the pitch, contrary to a media report,'' a statement on the Ghana FA's official Twitter handle read.

 

The Black Stars are scheduled to train at 6pm local time.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • kasoa president says:
    January 15, 2017 11:46 am
    In fact these coach is a disgrace to our national team,his appearance doesn't even look like a victorious person,,, tweaaa ogyaaaaaa

