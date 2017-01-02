Ghana FA denies Sam Arday inclusion in Black Stars technical team for AFCON

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has rebuffed reports that legendary coach Sam Arday has been added to the Black Stars technical bench for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Graphic Sports reported last week that the GFA has taken a bold decision to beef up the Black Stars technical bench with the introduction of Coach Sam Arday.

According to the report Arday's inclusion is part of efforts to excel at the Gabon slated for January 14 to February 5.

The report added that the nomination of the ‘Multi-System Man’ was a fallout of a critical meeting between the Black Stars Management Committee and Coach Avram Grant held in Accra last week Monday.

According to Graphic Sports investigations revealed that Coach Arday, also a technical director of Sogakope-based West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), was suggested by members for the role of a technical advisor for the team and the management committee.

However the GFA has denied the report insisting no such decision was taken bring the experienced coach on board.

"Coach Sam Arday is one of the experienced hands in Ghana and no one can deny that. However there is no decision to include him in the technical team for the AFCON," Ghana FA spokesman Ibrahim Sannie Daara said.

Coach Arday, who is currently the chairman of the GFA Technical Committee, has wealth of experience as a veteran coach and has been part of the technical set-up of the Stars’ three previous World Cup campaigns in Germany, South Africa and Brazil.

Three young Ghanaian coaches will be appointed as scouts to monitor Ghana’s opponents and furnish Coach Grant with report during the tournament.

Grant, who is said to have agreed with the proposal, will also bring on board physical instructor, Jamie Lawrence, and coach-cum-video analyst, Gerard Nus, as his aides during the tournament.

According to a grapevine source, the committee acknowledged the roles played by Nus and Lawrence during the last AFCON campaign in Equatorial Guinea and the recent FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Pharaohs of Egypyt in Alexandria respectively.

The source said the committee lamented the Stars’ poor form in their last five games and stressed on the need to beef up the bench to reverse the trend in Gabon.

