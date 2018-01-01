Ghana FA Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante to be honoured by SWAG

The Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Alex Asante will be honoured by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana during their 43rd Awards Night.

The ceremony which will take place in a few weeks’ time will see the hardworking gentleman receiving an award in the Dedication and Valour category for his selfless contribution to football development in the Ghana.

Asante who is a Deputy General Secretary in charge of International Competitions & International Relations, was named alongside founder of Elmina Sharks Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom.

The Deputy GFA scribe is being honored for his hard work and contribution to the development of Ghana football over the years

Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor of Sanford World Clinics, sponsors of the Women's FA Cup and former Black Stars team doctor Dr. Martin Engmann will all receive special awards.

Alex Asante who has been working with the GFA for close to a decade has played a key role in the administrative structures of the federation.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

