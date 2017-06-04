Ghana FA directs a minute's silence in memory of lynched military commander Captain Mahama

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has directed all Premier League clubs and fans to observe a minute’s silence before the kick-off of Week 17 matches of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, in memory of the late Captain Maxwell Mahama.

The army captain was brutally murdered by a mob in Denkyira-Obuasi last week as they mistook him for an armed robber.

The move by the GFA to observe the one-minute silence is meant to honour the memory of Capt.

Mahama and present our deepest condolences to his family and the Armed Forces of Ghana.

The initiative by the GFA and the Premier League Board (PLB) is also aimed at drawing national attention to the increasing barbaric incidents of instant mob justice in some parts of the country.

The GFA condemns such acts, particularly the unfortunate murder of Captain Mahama, and urges all to join in the campaign against such brutish mob attack on fellow citizens.

The dastardly attack on Captain Mahama has provoked an unprecedented outpouring of solidarity across the country.

The Ghana football community has a duty to be a party to this overwhelming demonstration of Ghanaian togetherness.

The strong reaction of Ghanaians since the unfortunate incident is amplified by the role football plays in bringing people together, irrespective of their differences.

We have no hesitation in pledging our support and through this effort we hope to be able to raise the awareness against instant mob justice.

