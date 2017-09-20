Ghana FA Ethics Committee urged to investigate club President who confesses to bribing referees

The Ghana FA has been urged to look into a scandalous admission by a local club President, who has confessed bribing match officials to influence outcome of matches for several years.

Alhaji Baba Gedo, who is the President of Ghanaian second-tier side Amidaus Professionals, is under siege to name the said referees who appear to have emptied his pocket - leading to the self-inflicted disclosure.

The shocking and damning revelation comes weeks after FIFA slapped a Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey with a lifetime ban for manipulating the World Cup qualification match between South Africa and Senegal in November 2016.

The self-damaging revelation has now exposed how club owners who criticize the Ghana FA over the state of the game, are neck-deep wrecking football in the country through bribing referees.

The credibility and integrity of the Amidaus owner is now up in smoke as the Ethics Committee of the FA has been urged to investigate his confession.

The Ghana FA has been urged to look into the damaging confession in a bid to clean up the game.

Any attempts to let the Amidaus owner 'get off scot-free' without naming the referees he's bribed over the years, will be detrimental to efforts to rid the game of such football characters.

The wild self-confession has not only tainted football but undermined trust in the game as well.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)