Ghana FA Exco member Linear Addy buoyant of Black Princesses chances of qualifying for U-20 World Cup

Executive Committee member of the Ghana football Association, Lenier Addy is upbeat about the chances of the Black Princesses qualification to this year's FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup in France.

The Princesses earned a vital away goal in their 1-1 stalemate against Cameroon in the first leg of the qualifiers in Yaounde fortnight ago.

Coach Yusif Basigi's girls will welcome the West Africa giants to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday for the return encounter and Addy, who doubles as the Chairperson of the Ghana Women's League Board, is brimming with optimism ahead of the much anticipated clash.

“Our focus is on the Black Princesses now and we have a technical advantage after drawing 1-1 in Yaoundé. We have experienced a disappointing result against the Cameroonians when they played the Black Queens and we want to prevent a similar instance for the Princesses," Addy stated on WestGold Radio.

"We call on all Ghanaians to show support for the ladies as they need to be motivated for the 90 minutes."

A scoreless draw will be enough for Ghana to sail through to the tournament, which is scheduled to come off in France from August 5-27th.

