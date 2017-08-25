Ghana FA ExCo member Osei Palmer blasts former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye, insists he is ignorant about football

Ghana FA Executive Committee Member Wilfred Osei Palmer has descended heavily on former Minister of Youth and Sports Nii Lante Vanderpuye, blasing him for his ignorance in football administration.

Nii Lante whose tenure as the Sports Minister was shrouded in controversy and personal vendetta blamed the GFA for the failure of the Black Stars B to qualify for the 2018 CHAN slated for Kenya.

But Palmer believes the former Sports Minister’s argument is null and void which connote his low knowledge in football administration.

He said: “Nii Lantey is not right with his assertions. In every endeavor there are slips and you would have to learn lessons from the slips and you make sure at the end of it you would execute your task. So when things go wrong you can’t draw a general conclusion which doesn’t sit right, so far as logic is concern,” he told Asempa FM in an interview.

“It is not anyone’s motivation to exhibit a ‘cow dung’ management style to prevent the team for qualifying for a major tournament and am very surprised with his [Nii Lantey] assertion. He [Nii Lantey] doesn’t understand football because you cannot capitalize on one failure to draw such conclusions,” he added,

Nii Lante’s tenure was dominated by controversy and in-fighting, always throwing tantrums to the FA even when he held the power of leadership to be able to thrash issues with the federation amicably.

