Ghana FA Executive Committee - We will force Kwesi Nyantakyi to stand again

Some Executive Committee members of the Ghana FA say they will force Kwesi Nyantakyi to stand for re-election despite the leader’s decision not to go for another term.

Key decision makers within the powerful leadership of the federation say they will collectively ask the President to seek re-election insisting he is the best man for the job.

Nyantakyi has thrice stated his desire not to stand for re-election having led the federation to several successes and risen among the football leadership in the world.

The GFA president is the Vice-president of Africa’s governing body CAF and also occupying a position on the FIFA Council which makes him one of the most powerful men in football in the world.

Several members of the powerful body within the have been forced to come out to express their desire for Nyantakyi continue to lead the federation following recent skirmishes within the ranks.

This comes after his Nyantakyi’s deputy George Afriyie declared his intentions to stand for Presidential elections – one clear year before the polls.

Winfred Osei Kwaku Palmer and Kojo Yankah are among the many within the Executive Committee who are asking Nyantakyi to reconsider his decision insisting the country will benefit from the experiences he has gained from CAF and FIFA.

“There is nobody in the country who has more experience in football administration in Ghana than Kwesi Nyantakyi. He is the CAF Vice President and FIFA Council member,” Palmer said.

“With the knowledge, experience and contacts he has from working in these big football bodies, it will only benefit the country if he stays so that he will bring some of these experiences directly to the game in Ghana.

Yankah, who is the leader of the Western Region within the Executive Committee, says he has already approached Nyantakyi to rescind his decision.

“I have already told Kwesi to change his mind because as a key stakeholder I think his presence as the leader of the GFA will help football in Ghana,” Yankah said on Asempa FM.

“He has got all the experiences, qualities, contacts and has done it and we have seen the sort of leader he is and for me he should continue. In fact I will force him to change his mind.

Afriyie became the first person to officially declare his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election of the football governing body.

The Liberty Professionals chief revealed his plans to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi during his 50th birthday celebrations.

A very comprehensive document of his plans and vision for Ghana football will be revealed in the coming days.

