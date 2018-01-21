Ghana FA General Secretary Isaac Addo is in Jamaica for a FIFA seminar

Ghana Football Association General Secretary Isaac Addo is in Jamaica for a FIFA seminar.

The four-day event is intended to equip scribes of selected member associations with the reforms and changes currently taking place in world football.

Addo was recently confirmed substantive General Secretary of the Ghana FA after the exit of Emmanuel Gyimah.

He was previously the deputy General Secretary in charge of marketing and sponsorship.

