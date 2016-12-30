Ghana FA grants Aston Villa permission to use Jordan Ayew for Jan 02 clash against Cardiff

The Ghana Football Association has given permission to Championship side Aston Villa to play striker Jordan Ayew against Cardiff City on 02 January.

This means Ayew will report late to Ghana’s pre-2017 Africa Cup of Nations camp in UAE which opens after New Year.

Per the rules, clubs are mandated to release players 14 days to the start of a major tournament.

Villa needed clearance from the Ghana FA to hold onto the player who featured in Thursday night’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Manager Steve Bruce confirmed: ''We’ve got permission from Ghana for Jordan Ayew to play and we’re waiting on Ivory Coast for Kodjia.

''We’re hoping they see sense so he can play the game and then report. They have a training camp for a week so I don’t see why he can’t play the game and then report to them.''

