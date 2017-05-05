Ghana FA hands suspended punishments to two Division One League referees

The Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee has handed suspended punishments to two referees Jones Akubiem and George Kumah in the Division One League.

The duo were charged with conduct for failing to complete and send reports to the secretariats within 48hrs.

Akubiem, who handled Karela United FC and Achiken FC at Anyinase on 16 April, explained that he got the email address wrong.

That the Committee has decided to suspend the punishment of forfeiting his allowance for the season and that should he fail to submit another match report within time, he shall forfeit this match allowance and in addition suffer a one (1) year ban.

Kumah was the referee for the Goldstars FC and Proud United FC match played in Bibiani on the 16 April.

He explained in a written statement that: “I am pleading GUILTY to Charge No 1 (etc) and I WAIVE MY RIGHT TO PERSONAL HEARING but I submit a written plea for leniency. I unfortunately sent my report to a wrong e-mail due to clerical error to "[email protected] " instead of "[email protected] ".

The Committee also decided to suspended his punishment of forfeiting his allowance.

