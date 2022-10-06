Ghana FA hire three performance analysts for 2022 World Cup

The Ghana Football Association will engage three performance analysts for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time African champions are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to put up an impressive showing at the global stage.

The African giants have laid down the marker to make an impact at the World Cup in the gulf despite being drawn against heavyweights Portugal and Uruguay as well as Asian powerhouse South Korea.

The three hired personnel including Ghanaian pair Awal Salifu and Abass Adjei-Grant as well as Spanish Jose Martinez Alfonzo will scout Ghana's opponents before the tournament.

The Black Stars missed out on the last edition held in Russia 2018 and are bent on making an impact in 2022, eight years since the country last featured at the World Cup.

In addition to the strong technical team headed by Otto Addo alongside backroom staff George Boateng, Mas-Ud Dramani and technical director Chris Houghton, the Ghana FA is determined to form a crack technical team for the global tournament.

Assistant coach Mas-UD Dramani has confirmed the appointment of the three performance analysts.

“Things have changed these days we are using a tactical scouting process,” he told Graphic Sports.

“All our three Performance Analysts are working as scouts and are responsible for the various teams we will play against”

“They are to bring along data and visual evidence and different playing styles and also provide possible suggestions to play which will influence our planning and preparation.”

In 2014, FIFA World Cup Otto Addo and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani were scouts for the Black Stars under Coach Kwesi Appiah at the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup.