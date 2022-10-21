Ghana FA insist George Boateng will NOT work as beIN pundit during the World Cup

The Ghana Football Association has stated that assistant Black Stars coach George Boateng will not perform a dual job during the World Cup in Qatar.

Boateng was confirmed part of beIN Sports punditry team for the World Cup despite his job with the national team of Ghana.

The news of Boateng's association with beIN Sports came as a shock to Ghanaians with many pressing for his resignation.

However, the Ghana Football Association Communications Director, Henfry Asante, has confirmed he will only be working with the Black Stars.

"George Boateng will not join beIN Sports as a pundit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is solely committed to the Black Stars," he said on Asempa FM.

The technical team of the Black Stars are set to release their preliminary squad ahead of the Mundial next month.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at Qatar 2022.